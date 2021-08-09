Hot and more humid with daily afternoon thunderstorms this week

A trough of low pressure will sit north of Alabama as we start this new work week. This will pull the humid air from the Gulf over us and make it more humid. It will also help to set off a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 100-105°.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy with a stray shower. Watch out for some patchy fog. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

The Bermuda High pressure is expected to build into the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. Alabama will be western side of it, so Gulf Moisture will continue to be pumped in over the state. This will make it hot and even more humid. The trough of low pressure will still be well north of Alabama on Tuesday, and this will help to set off a better chance and coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. On Wednesday through Friday, the trough will move off to the Northeast U.S. We will still have daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we heat up but expect less of a coverage of thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°+ each day through Friday.







Weekend Outlook: Forecast models are showing a weak cold front getting into northern Alabama this weekend. This will help set off a better chance and coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s. The front will linger over northern Alabama on Sunday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Tracking The Tropics: An area of low pressure (Invest 94L) is located just over 300 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands. It has become better organized and conditions are favorable for more development over the next few days as it moves over warm water. There is plenty of dry Saharan Dust ahead of the low, and it will be battling the next few days. Invest 94L could develop into a tropical depression later today or tonight as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles tonight, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Hispaniola mid-week. The disturbance will move over the island chain, so this will keep the intensity low at this time. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next 2-5 days.





A large area of low pressure, Invest 93L, located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized. Develop of this system is looking less likely as it battles wind shear and dry air. It is moving to the WSW and is in the wake of Invest 94L. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.

