Today, it will become more humid as an area of high pressure over Bermuda brings back the southerly winds to Alabama. Additionally, a trough of low pressure will move across North Florida into the eastern Gulf of Mexico along with an upper-level low over Georgia. These features will bring in more humid air along with an increased chance of rain/storms. Central Alabama will become partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Watch out for downpours and gusty winds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the heat index 105°. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM.

⚠️CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY for Jefferson and Shelby Counties. If you have respiratory issues limit your time outdoors today. The rest of us should conserve energy by carpooling, refueling your car after 6 PM & cutting the grass after 6 PM.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and very mild. Lows will be in the lower 70s to middle 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Very hot and humid air will be back this weekend as Alabama sits between an area of high pressure over New Mexico/Texas and another high pressure over Bermuda. These areas of high pressure will be merging and that will bring the heat to the Deep South. Saturday will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and the heat index 105-110°.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few storms possible. SPC has placed parts of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The threat is low, but we could see gusty winds with any storm. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s, and the heat index will be 105-110°. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated all weekend!

Next Week’s Outlook: A weak cold front will move across Alabama on Monday with a slight chance for a shower/storm. It will still be very hot with highs in the upper 90s. There could be a little break from the heat and humidity Tuesday through Friday as the cold front stalls along the coast. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot and less humid with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°. Look for a little chance for a few pop-up storms Thursday and Friday as it becomes more humid. High temperatures will stay in the middle 90s and the heat index will be 100-105°.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a tropical wave located between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized as it battles wind shear and dry air. Conditions are expected to be favorable for development by this weekend, and a tropical depression could form as it moves to the WNW. It has a medium chance to develop over the next 7 days.