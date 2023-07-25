Today, we will continue to be mostly dry with just a low chance for a few showers popping up this afternoon from outflow boundaries over Alabama. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear and still less humid. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will continue to be mostly sunny, hot and mainly dry with just a stray shower/storm possible. High temperatures will heat up into the middle 90s, but the relatively dry air will keep the heat index only around 100-105°.

Thursday will be a little drier with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will still be at a comfortable level for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

It will become more humid by Friday as an area of high pressure over Bermuda brings back the southerly winds to Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower/storm. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Very hot and more humid air will be back this weekend as Alabama sits between an area of high pressure over Bermuda and one over Texas. This will make it partly cloudy with a low chance for a shower/storm Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. The heat index will be 105°+.