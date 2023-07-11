Today, we will be mostly sunny, less humid, pleasant, and hot across Central Alabama as the cold front sits near the coast. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with low humidity. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The old cold front will move back north on Wednesday as a warm front and dissipate. It will slowly make it more humid and set off a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be back in the middle 90s. The Heat Index will be around 100-105°+.

On Thursday and Friday, an area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. This will make it much more humid with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, and the Heat Index will be 105-110°.

Weekend Outlook: It will stay hot and very humid this weekend with scattered showers and storms each day. The best coverage of storms will be Sunday. We will have northwest flow aloft, so that will allow for possible upper-level waves and possibly an MCS to move across the state. We will have to watch for this possibility on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the Heat Index 105-110°.