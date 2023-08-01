Today, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will build toward the Southeast U.S. from the Southwest U.S. Alabama will be on the eastern edge of the ridge, so winds aloft will be out of the northwest. This will make it mostly sunny and less humid. There will be a chance for a few showers over western and northern Alabama from a dying-out cluster of storms (MCS). High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, but the dry air will keep the heat index around 92-97°.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and still comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will continue to be less humid. We will still have to watch out for MCSs (clusters of storms) that could dive toward Alabama/Georgia from the northwest, but it will be dissipating. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy, hot, and dry with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°.

On Thursday and Friday, the old cold front will move north as a warm front from the coast and the upper-level ridge will move back west. We will become partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to be hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index 105-110° each day.

Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical low (Invest 97L) is located over the western Atlantic SSW of Cape Race Newfoundland. It is forecast to quickly move to the ENE over colder waters, and tropical development is no longer expected.

There is another area of low pressure (Invest 96L) located NE of the Northern Leeward Islands. Conditions are still slightly favorable for development as the system moves NNW over the central subtropical Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.