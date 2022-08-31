It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with patchy dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The cold front will move to the coast and stall there today. This will allow for dry and less humid air to move across Central Alabama today. Expect plenty of sunshine and it will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear, coolish and comfortable. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. That sounds awesome!

An area of high pressure sits north of Alabama, and it will bring in northeast winds on Thursday. We will continue to be less humid and comfortable with more sunshine. It will still be hot, but with the low humidity levels it will not be too oppressive. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.





High pressure will be northeast of Alabama on Friday, and that will send easterly winds over us. This will gradually make it more humid with spotty storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Labor Day Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, it looks like the weekend will be pretty soggy, but it will not be a total washout. Deep tropical moisture will continue to move over Alabama all weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of the state. A few upper-level waves will move across the Deep South, and they will set off scattered to numerous storms through Monday. Some heavy rain will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

This means we will have some rain for the college football tailgates and even for some of the games. Keep rain in your plans.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L is becoming more organized as it sits several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over next few days, and a tropical depression or storm could form later this week. The forecast models take this system WNW, or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Then they curve it north away from the U.S. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. The next name on the list is Danielle.

A broad area of low pressure is located off the coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development is possible, and a brief tropical depression could develop over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. It will move to the west over cooler waters later this week, and this will weaken the system. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

An area of low pressure is expected to form in the next few days across the north-central Atlantic. Conditions are expected to be favorable for slow development, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form later this week as the system moves to the east. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.