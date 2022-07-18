It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama. There are some showers and storms across North Alabama that will slowly move south. Temperatures are in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will move into the Eastern U.S. today. This will send a cold front into Tennessee, and it will stay just north of Alabama. However, it will be close enough with daytime heating to set off scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama this afternoon and evening.





Some could be strong to possibly severe across NW Alabama. SPC has placed that area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather with a threat for gusty winds. Some downpours are possible, so watch out for some street flooding issues. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s before the storms develop.





Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms – especially toward daybreak Tuesday. Lows will be in the 70s.

The trough will remain across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday, and an upper-level wave will move across Alabama. All of this will lead to another round of showers and storms starting in the morning and they will continue all day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





The trough will lift north on Wednesday, and a weak ridge of high pressure will be west of Alabama. This will bring in some drier air and we will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. We will become hotter and humid with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105°+.

Another cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday, but not enter the state. It will be close enough to set off scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be around 105°.

The front will move away from Alabama on Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds toward us from the west. Alabama will be on the eastern side of it, so we will not feel the hottest temperatures. Expect a partly cloudy sky with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the humidity will make the heat index 105-110°.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge will continue to build toward Alabama this weekend, and that means more heat with little to no rain. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105-110°. You will need to find ways to stay cool!

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the mid 5 days.