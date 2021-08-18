Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms across central Alabama today. Better chance for rain Thursday and Friday.

The remnants of Fred are across the Mid-Atlantic states today. In the wake of Fred, we will have plenty of tropical moisture over Alabama. A mid-level trough of low pressure will be NW of Alabama, and this will be close enough to set off scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s before the thunderstorms pop up. The heat index will be around 100°.







Tonight, a few showers will be possible until midnight. Then it will be partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower 70s.





The trough will move over us on Thursday and Friday. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day. Some heavy rain can be expected since we will remain very humid from Fred. Rain totals could be around 1-2″+. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.





Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will move over the Deep South from the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Saturday will still have some scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The area of high pressure will build over us on Sunday, and this will keep us mostly dry. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be partly cloudy. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and the heat index in the lower 100s.

Tracking the Tropics: The remnants of Fred are moving across the Mid-Atlantic states. Heavy rain and tornadoes are expected from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

Tropical Storm Grace is better organized as it sits south of Cuba in the Caribbean. It is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the Gulf of Mexico. This track keeps Grace moving south of Cuba toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It will move over very warm deep water with high ocean heat content, and the wind shear is expected to be moderate. Grace is forecast to become a Category 1 to 2 hurricane before it makes it to the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday. Then it will weaken briefly over land and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Once it is back over water, Grace is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over northern Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now expected to remain over warm water but will battle wind shear today as it sits south of Bermuda in the Atlantic. It is expected to maintain its intensity for the next 3 days as it battles some moderate wind shear. After that time, Henri is forecast to get stronger as the wind shear relaxes and become a hurricane. It will turn toward the NW to N to NE tracking clockwise between the U.S East Coast and Bermuda. Some of the forecast models are now showing Henri coming closer to the NE U.S. just off the New England Coast. Right now, there is some uncertainty in the extended forecast. This not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!