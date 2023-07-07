Today, It will be hot and humid with more scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index in the lower 100s.

Tonight, the rain will taper off to a shower or two with a mostly cloudy sky. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level wave will move across Alabama on Saturday. This will set off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Then we could see an MCS move across Central Alabama Saturday evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed areas along and northwest of I-59 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats will be gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Another upper-level wave and a cold front will move into Alabama on Sunday. This will set off more numerous showers and storms. Some could be strong to severe. SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for storms to produce gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. More storms are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next Week’s Outlook: More storms are expected mainly Monday morning. Then we will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be a drier and hotter day with only a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Wednesday through Friday will be hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s.