Today, a trough of low pressure sits north of Alabama, and an upper-level wave will move across the state. These features with daytime heating will set off scattered showers and strong to severe storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be 100-105°.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds around 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain. Some of the heavy rain could cause flooding issues.

Tonight, the storms will end and we will be left with plenty of clouds and patchy fog. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday will still be hot and humid with more scattered storms as upper-level waves move from west to east across the state. Again, some could be strong to possibly severe. There is a better chance for storms on Thursday vs. Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will move into and stall across Central Alabama Saturday. We will have scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. On Sunday, the front will lift north as a warm front. We will be hot and humid with more scattered showers and a few strong storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.