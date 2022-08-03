It is a partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 70s.

Alabama remains between a ridge of high pressure over the Western U.S. and another area of high pressure over Bermuda. This puts the lowest pressure over us and keeps the humidity high with a tropical air mass. We will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Watch out for some downpours. The overall coverage will be a little less than is has been. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index 97-102°.





Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, but we could see a few showers. It will stay muggy with lows in the 70s.

The weather pattern does not change much to end the work week. Thursday will have another round of scattered storms – especially over Eastern Alabama. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.





Friday will have less rain with just a few pop-up afternoon storms. Highs will stay in the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Alabama will stay between the two ridges, so we will have more typical summer weather. Each day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. There will be a better chance for storms on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100-105°.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days. This is due to strong wind shear in the Atlantic, and the dry dusty air coming off of Africa as it travels west across the Atlantic. As long as this pattern persists, we will continue to have some quiet tropics. We are about 1/3 of the way through the hurricane season, but do not put your guard down. Things can become active by the end of August.