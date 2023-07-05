Tonight, the storms will end and we will be left with plenty of clouds and patchy fog. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday will still be hot and humid with more scattered storms as another upper-level wave moves from west to east across the state. Again, some could be strong to possibly severe. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index 100-105°.

Friday will stay hot and humid with more scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will move into and stall across Central Alabama Saturday. We will have scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. On Sunday, the front will lift north as a warm front. We will be hot and humid with more scattered showers and a few strong storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.