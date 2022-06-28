It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front will stall across Central and Southern Alabama today. It will help set off more scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.







Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

The front will be lingering over us on Wednesday and will start to dissipate. Expect another round of scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





What is left of the old cold front will move north on Thursday and Friday and dissipate. This will continue to set off scattered showers and storms each day. It will make it more humid, so there will be a lot of moisture in the air. This will lead to any storm producing very heavy rain, so we will have to watch out for minor flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





4th of July Weekend Outlook: Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours will be possible. It will not rain all day, so most of the rain will end by 8:00 PM. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a surface trough of low pressure, Invest 95L, over the north-central Gulf of Mexico. It is producing limited showers and storms as it moves to the west toward Texas. Some development is possible over the next 2 days before it moves inland over Texas. This will spread some heavy rain across southern Louisiana and eastern Texas the next few days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has been named, and it is located a few hundred miles east of Trinidad. Winds are 40 mph, and it is quickly moving to the west. It will track right along the northern coast of South America. If it stays over water, PTC 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie in the next day. It is forecast to become a hurricane over the SW Caribbean by this weekend and then move inland over Nicaragua/Costa Rica this weekend.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized now, but conditions are favorable for slow development later this week as it moves to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.