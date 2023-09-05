Today the upper-level low will move closer to NW Alabama. We will have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a shower. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

On Wednesday an upper-level high over west Texas will build east into Alabama. This will also bring us northwest flow aloft, and this will send a cluster of storms (MCS) into Alabama later in the afternoon/evening. Therefore, we will be partly cloudy and hot with scattered late-day showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

The northwest flow aloft will send a cold front and an upper-level low toward Alabama on Thursday. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and more humid with scattered showers and storms. However, if we have storms in the morning, then we will dry out by the afternoon as the front moves to South Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The cold front will move to South Alabama on Friday. We will dry out with a mostly sunny day and lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast this weekend, and less humid air will build across the Birmingham area. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. This will be perfect weather for football, tailgating, and anything outside!