HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM FRIDAY

It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The ridge of high pressure aloft will remain over Alabama today. A weak disturbance aloft to move around the eastern edge of the ridge over Alabama again, but this one will not be as strong as the one yesterday. It will set off only a few showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. However, most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°, so the Heat Advisory will remain in effect.





Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a shower or storm during the evening. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will break down and move to the west on Friday. This will allow for a trough of low pressure to move across the U.S., and it will send a cold front toward Alabama on Friday. This will bring us a better chance for spotty showers and storms.





A few could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed all of NE Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will remain around 105-110°. The Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook: The front will move across Alabama and weaken on Saturday. We will become less humid, so that is some good news. Unfortunately, we will NOT cool down with high temperatures in the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be a dry, less humid, and hot day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Next Week Outlook: Another ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. next week. This one will be strong, but we will not have the tropical moisture at the surface. Therefore, we will become hotter. Monday will have sunshine and highs in the mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index these days will be less than 105° since the humidity will be low. Thursday and Friday could be extremely hot with more sunshine and high temperatures around 100°. It could become more humid, so the heat index might make it back to 105°+. Make sure you have ways to stay cool and hydrated for all next week. I’m not expecting any rain, so there will not be any relief from the heat.

Tracking the Tropics: A small area of low pressure is now located inland over the coast of Nicaragua. Development today is not likely since it is inland. The system is forecast to move slowly northwest into the Gulf of Honduras by Friday, and some development is possible at that time. Then it will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche early next week where it will have a low chance to develop into a tropical depression. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.