Tonight: it will become mostly clear, less humid and comfortable for mid-August. Lows will be in the in the upper 60s to lower 70s!

Sunday will have more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will gradually become more humid throughout the day as the winds shift from the northeast to the southeast. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Next Week Outlook: The old cold front will retreat north on Monday, and this will bring back the humid air. It will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index around 100°+.

A trough of low pressure will send another cold front into Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. Upper-level waves/disturbances will move along the front each day. This will bring us scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain and storms will continue on Thursday as the front stalls across Central Alabama. Some downpours are likely since it will be more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The front will still be lingering over the on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with more scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: a broad area of low pressure has developed over the NW Gulf of Mexico. Showers and storms are getting better organized, but surface pressures remain high. Any development will be slow to occur before it moves inland along the Central Texas Coast tonight. This will bring some much needed rain to Texas through Sunday. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.