Today, we will have a pleasant day as the cold front moves to the coast and high pressure builds north of Alabama. This will bring in dry northerly winds across the state. There will be a very low chance for a shower across North Alabama from a dying-out cluster of storms (MCS). Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine with low humidity. It will be hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and still comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday, we will continue to be mostly dry with just a low chance for a rouge shower popping up. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be mostly sunny, hot and mainly dry with just a stray shower/storm possible. High temperatures will heat up into the middle 90s, but the relatively dry air will keep the heat index only around 100-105°.

It will become more humid by Friday as an area of high pressure over Bermuda brings back the southerly winds. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower/storm. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Hot and more humid air will be back this weekend as Alabama sits between an area of high pressure over Bermuda and one over Texas. This will make it partly cloudy with a low chance for a shower/storm Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will be 100-105°+.