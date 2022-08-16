It is a mostly clear and not as muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front that came through on Monday will stall over South Alabama today. We will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with just a slight chance for a shower across North Alabama. It will be hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Tonight, clouds will return with a few showers and storms arriving by daybreak Wednesday. Lows will be around 70°.

The stalled front will remain over South Alabama on Wednesday. A cluster of storms will arrive in the morning from the northwest, and they will continue through the afternoon as upper-level wave/disturbance moves acorss the Southeast U.S. Some heavy rain is possible. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 80s.

The front will push south to the Alabama Coast on Thursday. This will help to bring Central Alabama a little less coverage of rain. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s.

The front will drift back north on Friday as an upper-level wave/disturbance pulls it northward. We will be mostly cloudy with a better coverage of showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The pesky front will remain draped across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. However, it will become weaker as the energy feeding it moves to the east. We will have more scattered storms on Saturday, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will have fewer storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: a tropical wave is located over the SW Caribbean and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days. It will emerge in the Bay of Campeche where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some slow development is possible this weekend as it moves NW over the SW Gulf of Mexico. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.