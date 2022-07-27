It is a mostly clear, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Today will be a mostly sunny and drier day with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm as an upper-level area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the west. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 98-102°.







Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

The upper-level high will build back to the west on Thursday. It will still be hot and humid, but we will only have a slight chance for a pop-up shower or two. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index 98-103°.

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and storms across Central Alabama. Heavy rain is likely with any storm since the humidity levels will be much higher. We will have to keep an eye out for some flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Friday due to the threat for strong storms and heavy rain. The highest rain totals will be across North Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the storms move over Central Alabama during the late afternoon and evening.





Weekend Forecast: We will continue the Weather Aware into Saturday as the cold front stays stalled over Tennessee and North Alabama. Expect more numerous showers and storms with heavy rain. Again, we will have to watch out for some possible flash flooding. High temperatures will only be in the upper 80s. Sunday will not have as many scattered storms as the front weakens and moves to the north. High temperatures will be around 90°.





Tracking the Tropics: tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.