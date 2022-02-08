Tonight, temperatures will be cool, as they should be in early February, falling into the lower 30s. Tomorrow, sunshine abounds once again and highs climb into the low 60s.



While a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather, the next several days we will benefit from a clear sky. Clear nights will give way cool temperatures in the 30s as the clear sky allows for temperatures to stay in the 60s through Saturday.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A cold front arrives this weekend. While the front won’t bring us rain, it will bring some clouds and colder weather Sunday. We will go from the 60s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN: I tucked this in here beyond the 7 day forecast because the next chance of rain will be beyond a week from now. We want to go ahead and start talking about this next rain maker because it will be one to watch as get closer into severe weather season. A potent cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday of NEXT week (9-10 days from now). For now, it appears heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Back to the west it could produce some winter weather too, but that will get ironed out more in the coming days. The big thing to note right now is that this stretch of pleasant and sunny days will last over a week, and then there will be a sharp change to the weather pattern late next week. Stay connected and we will keep you updated with the latest.