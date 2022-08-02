Heavy rain is dotting the radar right now. some of these storms are producing downpours and localized flooding. Minor ponding on roadways. if you arrive at a spot in the road covered with water, as we say in the weather world, “Turn Around Don’t Drown”. These storms will persist through sunset and few may linger as late 10 tonight. Flood advisories in effect for counties south of our viewing.

Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, but we could see a few showers. It will stay muggy with lows in the 70s.

Alabama will be between a ridge of high pressure over the Western U.S. and another area of high pressure over Bermuda. This puts the lowest pressure over us and keeps the humidity high. It will help to set off scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama on Wednesday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-104°.

The weather pattern does not change much to end the work week. Thursday will have another round of scattered storms, but the overall coverage will be lower than Thursday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.

Friday will have a little less rain with just a few pop-up afternoon storms. Highs will stay in the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Alabama will remain between the two ridges, so we will have more typical summer weather. Each day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100-105°.