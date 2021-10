Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Heavy rain today has led to several water rescues across Birmingham, according to reports from the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS said Tuesday night that law enforcement has reported water rescues, all from vehicles, in Ensley, Pratt City, and Five Points West.

A flash flood warning is in effect in the area until 1:00 a.m.

Multiple reports of water rescues in the Ensley, Pratt City, and Five Points West areas in West Birmingham. Please avoid travel in these areas and do not drive on flooded roads! #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) October 6, 2021

