More rain as we round out the week and start the weekend. Before you go cancelling any plans, let me stress this should not wash away the weekend. There will be a few downpours both Friday night and Saturday morning, but the latter half of Saturday and all day Sunday will be dry. You’ll get to ring in the new year under a dry sky and mostly clear sky.

Friday: Temperatures will start around 50°. Although it remains mostly clear overnight, clouds will be increasing through the morning. Rain is expected to move into west Alabama close to lunch time then move along I-65 by 3pm, and into east Alabama late afternoon through early evening.

There is no severe weather anticipated with this event. It will be mostly rain, and mostly heavy rain at that. There will be a few precarious downpours that could drop 1-2″ of rain, so just be aware of the radar.

Due the downpours, I will include a slight to marginal risk for Flash Flooding in the forecast for Friday’s rain. The greatest threat for flooding will be along and south of I-20, but no single place is immune from a brief, pop-up shower capable of heavy rain.

Saturday: There will be short break in the rain from roughly midnight to 6am, with another round of rain impacting us mid to late morning Saturday. Morning lows will be mild, in the 50s and the afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s.

We will have a clearing sky by afternoon and perfect weather as we ring in the new year. The rain will be long gone by midnight across central Alabama. The first day of 2023 will be dry and warm.

As we move into next week. Changes! Another wave of the Jetstream will usher in yet another round of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be a few storms with this one, primarily to our west, but I will monitor closely in the coming days. For now, a rain event with an isolated rumble of thunder is possible.