Tonight, we will become mostly clear, and it stays cold. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow we will start with sunshine. Then there will be plenty of rain and wind Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning between 3 PM and Midnight.

An area of low pressure moves across the Northern Gulf Coast and brings us the much-needed rain. Winds will be around 20-30 mph at times.

The rain could be heavy at times, and we could pick up 0.5″ to 1″ of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move east of Alabama on Saturday morning. We will have wrap-around clouds through the morning, and then we could see some sun in the afternoon. It will stay pretty breezy with winds of 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. We will dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky, and chilly high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Weather AWARE Monday Night through Tuesday: A stronger area of low pressure will move across Alabama NEXT Monday night and Tuesday. Signals are showing that it could bring a round of strong storms with gusty winds (40+ mph) and heavy rain (2″+).

Right now, it looks like the coast has the best chance for strong to severe storms, but this system has a tremendous amount of wind energy, so we will have the chance for stronger storms across Central Alabama. We will continue to monitor how it develops closely in the coming days.