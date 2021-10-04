Heavy rain, some flash flooding possible across central Alabama through Wednesday

It is a mostly cloudy, and mild morning across much of central Alabama with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. There is also some patchy dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of central Alabama. Visibility could be less than .25 miles at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

We will have some active weather across central Alabama the next few days as a cold front stalls over the region and an upper-level low sits over the ArkLaMiss area. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some heavy rain is possible, so watch out for minor flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Talladega Race Today: Race officials will try to get the race in today at Noon. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Talladega, so it will be a close call to see if it gets in. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have more heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals between Monday and Wednesday will be around 2-4″. This could lead to some flash flooding issues of streams, creeks, ditches and streets. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM Wednesday. High temperatures both days will be in the mid 70s.





The upper-level low will finally move to the north on Thursday and what is left of the cold front will move across Alabama. This will reduce the chance of rain to only spotty showers. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

We will finally start to dry out on Friday. It will be a warm and slightly less humid day with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday are going to be very nice as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. Each day will be mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

