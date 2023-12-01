Tonight, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warm front moves up from South Alabama. Some heavy rain is possible, and a few storms could produce gusty winds. Some minor flooding is possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Saturday along with an area of low pressure. Scattered showers and storms will continue through midday. Rain could be heavy through the morning, and minor flooding is possible. Then it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon and evening. However, if storms develop over the Alabama Coast then we will have less rain across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Unfortunately, this means it will be soggy for any Saturday morning parades, and a chance for some rain for the evening ones.

Sunday will have a few showers until noon as the stalled front moves east of Alabama. Then the clouds will slowly dissipate with possibly some sunshine and mild highs in the 60s.

Rain totals between Friday and Sunday could be around 1-2″ across Central Alabama and 3-5″+ for South Alabama. This rain will put a dent in the drought, but it will not bust it. We will need at least 3 inches of rain across Central Alabama.

SEC Championship Game: The weather in Atlanta will be similar to what we have in Birmingham this weekend. On Saturday, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s for the 3 PM CT kickoff between Alabama and Georgia.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will have drier weather next week thanks to a dry cold front moving across the state on Monday with highs in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A second dry cold front arrives on Wednesday, and this will bring us some colder air. It will be sunny with highs in the 50s. We will stay sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s on Thursday and Friday.