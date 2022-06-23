It is a clear and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The ridge of high pressure aloft continues to sit to the west of Alabama. This places us on the eastern edge with northerly winds today. A weak cold front will move across the state today from the north. This will help set off a few showers or storms this afternoon. Some downpours are possible. However, you will be lucky to see any rain. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. It will not be as humid, so the heat index will be around 100-105°.





Tonight, it will be mostly clear and not as muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but it will be a little less humid in the wake of the weak cold front. A few showers are possible over eastern and southeastern Alabama, but the rest of the Central Alabama will be dry. Unfortunately, the front will not cool us down, so high temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s. Since it is less humid, the heat index will only be in the upper 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will build back to the west. Alabama will be on the eastern edge of it, and more humid air will move back into the state. There will be a weak trough of low pressure over the Eastern U.S. This will help to set off some showers and storms on Saturday mainly along and east of I-65. We will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and the heat index back around 105°. Sunday will also be hot and humid with a few pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

Next Week Outlook: We will finally see a break in the heat. A cold front will move into Alabama on Monday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will only be in the lower 90s. The front will stall along the coast Tuesday through Friday. It will be close enough to help set off a few showers and storms each day across Central Alabama. We will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s.