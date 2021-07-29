Heat Advisory until Friday Evening. Very hot, humid and dry through Friday

Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Friday – Heat Index around 105-110° possible today and Friday

The eastern edge of the ridge will continue build over Alabama today. We will be dry with plenty of sunshine, and it will be very hot. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will still be humid due to the wet grounds from the recent rains, so the heat index will be around 105-110°.







You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Try to stay in the A/C as much as possible. If you must work outside you need to take frequent breaks so you do not get overheated.

Tonight, will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will be another sweltering day with more sunshine. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms across the northern part of the viewing area as a weak “cold” front moves into northern Alabama. If they do develop, they could be strong since it will be very hot. We will keep an eye on this new model trend. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, and the heat index will be 105-110°.







Weekend Outlook: The ridge will retreat to the west this weekend, and a “cold” front will be able to move into Alabama. This will help to lower the temperatures down a few degrees, but it will still be hot with a partly cloudy sky. There will be a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index 105°+.

The chance for rain will go up on Sunday as the weak “cold” front moves into central Alabama. We will have scatered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be down a few degrees into the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Tracking The Tropics: no tropical development is expected during the next 5 days. There is plenty of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic Basin right now, and this is keeping the tropics quiet.

