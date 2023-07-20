Today, the upper-level ridge will be over Texas and Alabama will be on the eastern side. We will be very hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a few storms.

Once again, another cluster of storms could move south across Alabama later this afternoon and evening. If they do, they could be strong to severe. SPC has placed parts of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds and hail.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The Heat Index will be around 105-110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 PM.

Tonight, it will stay partly cloudy and muggy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the middle to upper 70s.

On Friday, a trough of low pressure will move over the Eastern U.S., and this will push the ridge back to the west. This will bring back scattered showers and storms later in the day. Some could be strong to possibly severe.

A Level 1/5 Marginal Risk is in place for Central Alabama. The threats are gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and the Heat Index 105°+ before it starts storming. Scattered strong storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the state from the north.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into Central Alabama on Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong to possibly severe. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The storms will push into South Alabama by the afternoon. Then we will become partly cloudy and drier. It will be hot and still humid with high temperatures a tad cooler as they only get into the middle 80s. The front will linger across the state on Sunday. Some drier air will move into Central Alabama making it less humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.