HEAT ADVISORY TODAY NOON UNTIL 7 PM

It is a mostly clear and muggy morning across Central Alabama with some patchy fog near rivers. Temperatures are in the 70s.

Get ready for a very hot and humid week across Central Alabama. A ridge of high pressure aloft will be centered over the Tennessee Valley today through Wednesday. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid today with a slight chance for a shower or storm along and east of I-65. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, so the heat index will be 105-110°.





There is a Heat Advisory from Noon until 7 PM due to the high heat index values. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and steamy. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

We will stay very hot and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday as the area of high pressure sits just north of Alabama. A few upper-level disturbances will rotate around the eastern side of the high, and they will track over Alabama. Each day there will be spotty storms popping up in the afternoon. A few could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105-110°.





The ridge of high pressure aloft will break down, weaken, and start to move to the west on Thursday. This will allow for another disturbance aloft to move around the eastern edge of the ridge over Alabama. It will set off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will stay around 105°.

A trough of low pressure will move across the country, and it will send a cold front toward Alabama on Friday. This will bring us another day of spotty showers and storms. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The front will move across Alabama and weaken. It will make it mostly sunny. We stay hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Sunday will be a dry, less humid, and hot day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: Forecast models are all showing a disturbance developing over the NW Caribbean by the end of the week. It is forecast to move to the west and into Nicaragua, Honduras, and the Yucatán Peninsula. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.