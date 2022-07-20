It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures are in the 70s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will be west of Alabama, but close enough to mostly dry us out today. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. It will be MUCH hotter and humid with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105°+. A Heat Advisory is in effect today.





Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday. It will be close enough to set off scattered showers and storms starting late morning and continuing into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of the area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be strong winds, but we will also have heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Thursday due to the severe weather threat. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be around 105°+. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Thursday.

The front will linger over Alabama on Friday and dissipate. Expect a partly cloudy day with a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the humidity will make the heat index 105° again.

Weekend Outlook: A surface ridge of high pressure will build across the northern Gulf of Mexico, and an upper-level ridge will sit west of Alabama this weekend. This means more heat with little to no rain. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105°. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the mid 5 days.