It is a clear and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We will be hotter today with plenty of sunshine as the ridge of high pressure builds closer to Alabama. There could be a stray shower/storm mainly over Western Alabama as a weak disturbance moves over the state from the north. However, the chance is very low. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100°.





The heat index will be around 100-105°, so a Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 6 PM.

Tonight, it will be clear and muggy with lows in the 70s.

We could see a few showers trying to pop up on Thursday mainly south of I-20 as a trough sends a weak cold front across Alabama. You will be lucky to see any rain. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. The heat index will remain around 100-105°.

Friday will be mostly sunny and dangerously hot with possible record highs around 100°. It will be a little less humid in the wake of the weak cold front, so the heat index will only be around 100°. Since it is still VERY hot you will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.





Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will start to build back to the west. Alabama will be on the eastern edge of it, and it will weaken a little bit this weekend. There will be a few weak upper-level waves moving from north to south across Alabama each day. This will help to set off a stray shower or storm on Saturday with hot high temperatures in the upper 90s. There will be a little better chance for afternoon storms on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Sheesh! It is going to be a hot weekend!