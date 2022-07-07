It is a mostly clear, warm and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 70s.

We will stay hot and humid today as the upper-level ridge remains over the Tennessee Valley to Arkansas. The surface high pressure will be over the northern Gulf, so it will continue to usher in the warm and humid air over Alabama. A weak upper-level wave will move around the ridge and over us. It will set off scattered showers and storms again. Some could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. SPC has placed NE Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. will have heavy rain.







High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105-110. A Heat Advisory remains in effect today and this evening.





Tonight, the rain will end and it will stay muggy with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will continue to be hot and humid as the upper-level ridge moves to the west and the surface high pressure sits over the Gulf. Expect another partly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe along and east of I-65 with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index 105-110.

Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure will send a cold front and upper-level wave across Alabama this weekend. These systems will bring us a better chance for showers and storms each day. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be close to 110 on Saturday, but around 100-105 on Sunday.

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will dissipate over us by Monday, but it will help to make it less humid with only a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The ridge will build back toward the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. This will keep us hot, but upper-level waves will move around the front side of the ridge, or right across Alabama each day. When you combine those with the heating of the day we will have scattered showers and storms popping up. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the heat index getting back around 105 each day.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.