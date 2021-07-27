Heat Advisory Through Wednesday Night

First, yes, July is hot, but not all heat is accompanied with a Heat Advisory. Make sure that you are limiting time outdoors, especially during the peak heating of the day, between Noon-5pm.



Tuesday’s forecast: Morning temperatures will stay in the mid 70s and we will see some patchy morning fog. By 8 am temps will already be in the 80s, with afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 90s. Beware of the weather you can wear. With the humidity, that wall of moisture will hit you as soon as you get out the door.



Even though air temperatures will be in the 90s, it will feel more like 105° to 110° Wednesday. Our hottest spots tomorrow will be in the western half of our viewing area. No matter what, we’ll all be baking. Stay cool. Drink plenty of water. Avoid caffeine and sugary drinks as best as possible. If you have to be outdoors, take frequent breaks and find the shade when possible. Heat exhaustion often happens quickly and without much warning.



Not much change through the week. We will trade rain for sunshine. The price we pay comes in the form of intense heat. I would focus on those purple numbers below. That’s the feels like temperatures (more formally, heat Index). When you’re outside, the feels like temperatures is what your body feels and in turn, how it responds. It’s harder for our bodies to cool themselves off the more humid it is.





We will remain in the oppressive category for humidity levels for at least the next 5 days. Relief is on the way…we’ll just have to wait until later this weekend and into next week. Some rain returns and it could actually bring us a sharp cool down. Stay tuned for the numbers, as models will adjust as we near the weekend. One thing is for sure, we will have rain and we will see a break from the heat, but I’m not convinced entirely a plunge in the temps is going to materialize.