Heat Advisory for most of Central Alabama today. Very hot temperatures expected through Saturday.

⚠️Heat Advisory from 11 AM until 7 PM – Heat Index around 107° possible.

A weak “cold” front will move into the Birmingham area today, and it will set off more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours are expected since we are still very humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index 103-107°.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with patchy fog. A stray shower is possible. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.





The large ridge of high pressure over the Southern Plains States will build into Alabama on Wednesday. This will keep the chance for rain low, but it will make it hotter. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a stray pop-up shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index will be 105°-107+.

The ridge will build over us even more on Thursday and Friday. We will be dry with plenty of sunshine each day, and it will be very hot. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s each day. It will still be humid due to the wet grounds from the recent rain, so the heat index will be around 105-107°+. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Try to stay in the A/C as much as possible. If you have to work outside you need to take frequent breaks so you do not get overheated.





Weekend Outlook: The ridge starts to retreat to the west this weekend, and a few upper-level disturbances will be able to move into Alabama. This will help to lower the temperatures down a few degrees, but it will still be hot. There will be a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index 105°+. The chance for rain will go up on Sunday as a weak “cold” front moves into the area along with the upper-level disturbance. We will have scatered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Tracking The Tropics: An area of low pressure, Invest 90L, is located along the Georgia coast. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. This system will meander along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts over the next day or two. Then it will move east into the Atlantic over the warm Gulf Stream waters where it will have a low chance to develop. This system will bring plenty of rain to the SE U.S. coast the next few days. NHC is now giving this system a low chance of development in the next 2-5 days.





That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!