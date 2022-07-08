It is a mostly clear, warm, and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 70s.

We will continue to be hot and humid as the upper-level ridge moves to the west of Alabama and the surface high pressure sits over the Gulf. Expect another partly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms.







Some could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. SPC has placed areas along and east of I-65 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index 105-110°. A Heat Advisory remains in effect today and this evening. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated – especially if you are headed to any outdoor World Games Events







Tonight, the rain will end, and it will stay muggy with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure will send a cold front and upper-level wave across Alabama this weekend. It will set off scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed all of Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds but expect some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be close to 110° with the Heat Advisory until 7 PM.







The front will be across South Alabama on Sunday. It will be close enough to set off spotty showers and a few storms across Central Alabama along and south of I-20. High temperatures will not be as hot as they only climb to around 90°. The heat index will only be around 100°.





Next Week Outlook: The cold front will dissipate over us by Monday, but it will help to make it less humid with only a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The ridge will build back toward the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday. An area of low pressure will develop over the north-central Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. This will move inland and track across Mississippi and Alabama. We will have scattered storms on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Look for more widespread storms Wednesday and Thursday. Some heavy rain is possible since it will be very humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The low will move away from Alabama on Friday, and we will have fewer storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The heat index next week will be around 100-105° at times Tuesday through Friday.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.