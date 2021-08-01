Heat Advisory continues today, but scattered thunderstorms will bring us some relief in the afternoon

Today will be another scorcher, but we will get some relief from the heat in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to possibly severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat is strong winds around 60 mph. Any storm will also produce heavy rain and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s. The heat index is expected to be around 105-110°.





A Heat Advisory is in effect through Sunday 9 PM due to the Heat Index around 105-110°.

Next Week Outlook: The front will bring us more scattered storms on Sunday night into Monday morning. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Then we will become partly cloudy on Monday afternoon as the front drifts south toward Montgomery. It will not be as hot with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Monday night will be cooler with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday will become less humid thanks to the front moving to the Alabama coast and eventually dissipating. The dry air will be very welcome across the Birmingham area. The dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s – not bad for early August! A stray shower is possible each day, but most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will only feel like the lower 90s.

The muggy air start to return on Friday as the Gulf moisture moves back north into central Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Next weekend will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 90 each day.

Tracking The Tropics: tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

