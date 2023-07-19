Extreme heat is expected today through Thursday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. Heat Advisories are in place today and Thursday with the Heat Index climbing to 105-110°. Please find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Today, we will remain very hot and become more humid. Expect plenty of sunshine with high humidity levels. Once again, there will be a chance an MCS could move into parts of north and east Alabama during the afternoon or evening. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s and the heat index 105-110°+. Heat Advisory is in effect.

Tonight, any rain will end and we will be mostly cloudy. It will be muggy with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

The ridge will start to break down as a trough moves toward the Eastern U.S. on Thursday. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms, but it will stay very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The Heat Index will be around 105-110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 PM.

The trough will push the ridge back to the west on Friday. We will finally see a break in the heat along with the return of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and the Heat Index 105°+ before it starts storming.

Weekend Outlook: The trough will send a cold front into Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and storms starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler as they only get into the middle 80s. The front will linger across the state on Sunday. Some drier air will move into Central Alabama, but we could have a few stray showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.