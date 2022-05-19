It is a partly cloudy, warm, and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will slide a little to the southeast of Alabama today. We will stay hot, and it will be more humid as southerly winds persist over the region. It will also be hazy from the SW U.S. wildfire smoke. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will break down and moves to the East Coast on Friday. We will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°. This means it will be a hot first day of Lakefest in Pell City. It kicks off at 2 PM.

Weekend Outlook: We shift from a dry to a wet weather pattern this weekend. An upper-level disturbance/wave will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will make it partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Some downpours will be likely with the added moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be muggy with a few showers possible for the 6:30 PM Birmingham Stallions game.





The cold front will move through late on Sunday with more widespread scattered showers and storms for much of the day. Some heavy rain is possible. It will turn cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rain will linger into Sunday night and Monday as the front stalls along the coast.

Next Week Outlook: It looks like we will have a wet week. The cold front will move through by Monday and slowly die out over the Southeast U.S. We will have more scattered showers and storms with cooler high temperatures around 80°. Election Day, Tuesday, will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Make sure you get out and vote! Look for more scattered storms on Wednesday with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with some showers and storms. This front will likely fall apart over us again, so we could see some lingering showers and storms into Friday. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day.