Tonight, it will be partly cloudy, hazy, cool, and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

The area of high pressure will move off the Eastern U.S. on Thursday, and that will allow northerly winds to keep sending the smoke over Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hazy, warm, and more humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

A few showers will move into Alabama from the west ahead of a strong cold front on Thursday evening, but most of you will be dry.

The strong cold front will move across Alabama on Friday morning, and it will bring us a little rain. However, many of you will not see much rain. This system is not going to help with the dry and drought conditions. Expect a partly cloudy sky with spotty showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with temperatures in the 70s for the high school football games. Friday night will be partly cloudy and breezy with a few sprinkles. Lows will be falling to the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We have BIG Changes to the weekend forecast! Fall weather and MUCH COOLER air return to Alabama in the wake of the cold front. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly! Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. You will want a jacket! An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday, so we will have plenty of sunshine. It will still be very cool for this time of year with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Great ready to enjoy this first taste of fall!