It is a hazy, smoky, and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today, the upper-level ridge will build into Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, hazy, smoky, hotter, and more humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s. The Heat Index will be 100-105°+.

There will be a chance an MCS (cluster of storms) will move into North and Central Alabama during the evening between 7 PM and Midnight from the north. We will have to watch for this possibility.

The storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk.

Tonight, the storms will stay across Northeast Alabama, and the rest of us will be partly cloudy with some hazy. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

We will remain very hot and more humid Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine with high humidity levels. Once again, there will be a chance an MCS could move into parts of north and east Alabama during the afternoon or evening. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and the heat index 105-110°+. Heat Advisories will be possible.

The ridge will start to break down as a trough moves toward the Eastern U.S. on Thursday. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms, but it will stay very hot with highs in the upper 90s. The Heat Index will be around 105-110°.

The trough will push the ridge back to the west on Friday. We will finally see a break in the heat along with the return of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the Heat Index 105°+ before it starts storming.

Weekend Outlook: The trough will send a cold front into Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The front will linger across the state on Sunday. Some drier air will move into Central Alabama, but we could have a few stray showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.