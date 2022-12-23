(WHNT) – Due to the hazardous weather conditions, a result of dangerously cold air moving into our area, many major airports are canceling or delaying flights.

According to the Hill, almost every part of the country is going to see below-freezing temperatures by the end of the week. The arctic blast will spread from more northern states to the southeastern region.

In a video from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, it is said that the temperatures have dropped to about -18 with zero visibility.

Here at home, many in Tennessee and Alabama are seeing flurries of snow and icy conditions, along with wind chill temperatures in the negative.

Airports in the area, including Huntsville International Airport (HSV), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) have several canceled and delayed services.

For more information on whether your flight out of town will be delayed or if your loved ones will be arriving late this holiday weekend, you can check out the arrival and departure directories for each of the four local airports here:

HSV: https://www.flyhuntsville.com/flights/

BNA: https://flynashville.com/flights?type=departures&city=&airline=&acid=

BHM: https://www.flybirmingham.com/arrivals/

ATL: https://apps.atl.com/passenger/flightinfo/search.aspx