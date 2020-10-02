Harvest Moon Tonight! Blue Moon for Halloween

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- On Friday, Sept. 25, six Atlantic spotted dolphins were found dead in the marsh on the north side of Dauphin Island. This is the first mass stranding of its kind in the state of Alabama. The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network says the spotted dolphins, all females, appeared to have stranded alive several days prior to the discovery.

“The animals likely came into the Mississippi Sound during Hurricane Sally, after becoming disoriented in the Gulf,” said ALMMSN Stranding Coordinator Mackenzie Russell. “We often see an increase in offshore species of dolphins and whales stranding after large storm events. Unfortunately, these dolphins stranded in a remote marsh location that delayed their discovery and reporting to the stranding network.”