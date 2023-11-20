MONDAY MORNING: A passing shower possible through mid-morning. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures climbing from the 50s into the 60s.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: A passing shower remains possible. Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. Becoming breezy, with gusts climbing to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A cold front brings storms across Alabama overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Outside of storms, winds gust as high as 40 mph. Storms will produce heavy rain, with most spots seeing 1-3″ of rainfall. Storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a tornado in West Alabama.

TUESDAY: Storms will be ongoing to start the morning, but quickly exit Central Alabama in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Cool and dry for mid-week. Highs in the 50s both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a passing shower or two. Otherwise remaining cool with highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Mild and pleasant weather for the weekend. Highs in the 60s, morning lows in the 40s, and lots of sunshine for Iron Bowl weekend.

