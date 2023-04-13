An upper-level low will be west of Alabama, and an surface low will move up from the Gulf today across MS/AL today. They will spread rain and storms across Central Alabama throughout the day. Some of the storms could become strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather, but the southern part of the CBS 42 viewing area is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The threats are low, but we could see gusty winds, hail and possibly a brief tornado or two. This is not a tropical system, but it is acting like one with the wind and tornado threat. It will be cooler and more humid with high in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, the lows will weaken, but they will continue to bring scattered showers across the region. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

On Friday, the low is forecast to weaken and dissipate as it moves northeast across Alabama and clear the state by Friday evening. We will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers. It will stay mild with highs in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will be gone by Saturday as an area of high pressure briefly builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s.

A cold front will move across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ahead of it, there will be a line of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Right now, there will be a line of strong storms along the coast, so that will prevent us from getting a lot of storms across Central Alabama Saturday night. The rain will end by Sunday afternoon and we will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be a little cooler as they only get into the lower 70s.