Great weather for the Iron Bowl today. Warmer temperatures return next week

It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s with a light freeze and frost. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will sit over the Deep South today. We will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s.





Iron Bowl Forecast: Tailgating temperatures will be in the low 50s. It will be a cool start, especially if those tailgates are set up in the shade. There will be plenty of sunshine to find through the afternoon with kickoff temperatures in the mid 50s. The temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by the end of the game. You may want a sweatshirt or jacket – especially later in the game.

Tonight, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move east along the coast. This will spread clouds over central Alabama and possibly a sprinkle or two. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The upper-level wave/disturbance will pull down a weak cold front across Alabama on Sunday. These systems will make it mostly cloudy in the morning, and then we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will remain chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.





Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over us on Monday and stay over the Deep South through Thursday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the 50s. Southerly winds return Tuesday through Thursday, and this will warm us up into the 60s each day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A trough of low pressure will move toward the area on Friday into next weekend. The timing is still the question since the forecast models are not in agreement. Right now, we will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 60s. It looks like we could see a little rain next weekend as a strong cold front moves into Alabama. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.