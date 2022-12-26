Today: Another frigid start this morning with temperatures starting out in the teens. A gradual warming trend will begin today as highs reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

A weak disturbance will swing across the state, triggering the possibility for snow flurries and snow showers later this afternoon into the evening, mainly north of Birmingham. A brief dusting along with a few icy spots are possible, however we are not expecting any significant accumulation.

This Week Outlook: We will slowly warm up throughout all of next week. Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday will have plenty of sun with highs back in the 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Look for some rain to return on Friday with highs in the 60s. Rain and storms are likely for New Year’s Eve and Day.