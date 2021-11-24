Gorgeous weather today, but get ready for a little rain on Thanksgiving Day

It is a clear, cold, and frosty morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for everyone until 9 AM. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will slide east of Alabama today. We will have plenty of sunshine, a breeze, and it will become milder with high temperatures in the lower 60s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and cold, but most areas will stay just above freezing. However, we could see some frost, so protect plants and pets. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Thanksgiving Day: It will become mostly cloudy and warmer ahead of a cold front moving into Alabama. Scattered showers will start moving into NW Alabama around Noon, into the Birmingham area around 3 PM, and for everyone else by 6 PM. If you have the Thanksgiving dinner around noon the most of you will be dry, but as your guests leave in the evening it will be raining. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will continue Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s.







The rain clears out before sunrise on Friday, and we will become sunny, breezy, and colder. High temperatures will struggle to get to 50°, and the wind chill will be in the 30s/40s. It will be a cold Black Friday for all of you shoppers, so plan to bundle up if you must wait in any lines.





Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the South this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the 30s. A weak dry cold front will move over northern Alabama on Sunday. This will make it mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Iron Bowl Forecast: We will have a gorgeous day in Auburn with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 50s for the 2:30 PM Kickoff.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.