Gorgeous weather returns for a few days, but it will stay chilly. Then we warm up for Christmas

It is a clear and colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s. Grab the coat as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will build over us today with plenty of sunshine. It will still be chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





Tonight, will be clear and colder. Lows will be in the mid 20s to lower 30s with plenty of frosty. Bundle up!

The area of high pressure moves east of Alabama on Thursday. We will stay sunny, and it will become a tad warmer as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Christmas Eve, Friday, will be unseasonably warm for this time of year. The area of high pressure will stay east of Alabama, and that will bring in southerly winds. We will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. The weather looks great for the Christmas Eve services with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s during the evening.

Christmas Weekend: A weak cold front will sit over Tennessee/Northern Alabama on Christmas Day. This will be close enough to Birmingham to make it partly cloudy. It will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures around 70°. Needless to say, we will not have a cold Christmas this year!

