Gorgeous and warmer weather the next few days across central Alabama

It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You will want your sweater or jacket as you head out the door.

We will have another gorgeous day as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine, and it will be warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 70s.





Tonight, will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to have pleasant weather as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama, and this will bring back southerly winds. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The weather changes on Thursday as our next cold front moves across Alabama. We will have plenty of rain and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. It will still be mild with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The rain will continue Thursday night with lows in the 50s.

The rain will come to an end by the Friday morning commute. Then we will become partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A dry cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of cooler air. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear and colder. Lows will be in the mid 30s, so frost is possible. Sunday will be a beautiful day as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a non-tropical low associated with a cold front located a couple hundred miles SE of Cape Hatteras, NC. It is forecast to move ENE during the next few days, and it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics in the central Atlantic. Once this happens, it could acquire some subtropical features while it moves east to ENE over the open Atlantic. This is not a threat to land. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

